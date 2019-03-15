



HARRISBURG (KDKA) – The governor of Pennsylvania has issued that all state flags be flown at half-staff following a deadly mass shooting in New Zealand.

Governor Tom Wolf issued the order Friday evening, ordering the flags to be lowered until sunset on Sunday.

“Frances and I are appalled by the senseless shootings at the mosques in New Zealand,” said Governor Wolf. “Our hearts ache for the families and friends of the victims. Our hearts ache for us all.”

The main capital building will be lighted in blue, white and red colors in honor of the victims.

“We have a moral obligation to stand against it and support our Muslim friends and neighbors,” said the governor in a statement. “People of all faiths deserve the right to worship without the threat of violence. It’s unconscionable that 49 people lost their lives, with dozens more injured, in such a senseless act of hatred and violence by individuals who espouse hatred, racism and religious intolerance. There is simply no excuse for this unthinkable act.”

The order to fly flags at half staff will take place at all Commonwealth facilities, public buildings and grounds.

The governor invites all state residents to participate in the tribute. According to the statement, the United States flag should remain at full-staff.