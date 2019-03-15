



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Travelers at the Pittsburgh International Airport won’t be seeing the iconic statues of George Washington and Franco Harris for a while.

The Allegheny County Airport Authority says the two statues have been temporarily removed from the Airside Terminal, where they have been greeting travelers for more than a decade.

Curators and conservators from the Heinz History Center removed the statues Friday morning.

George and Franco are taking a brief hiatus so the good folks at @HistoryCenter can give them a makeover. Not to worry – they’ll be back this summer! pic.twitter.com/QIQfCyrqRw — Pittsburgh International Airport (@PITairport) March 15, 2019

The statues will be reconstructed and cleaned, and their uniforms will be updated. The History Center will also work with LifeFormations in Bowling Green, Ohio, to repaint their facial features and strengthen the figures’ arms and hands.

“Our passengers love George and Franco. We love having them here as unofficial ambassadors of the region. We look forward to having them rejoin us here soon,” Allegheny County Airport Authority CEO Christina Cassotis said in a release.

George Washington and Franco Harris will be back on display at the airport this summer and remain there for the foreseeable future.