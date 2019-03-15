



— In search of a new favorite cycling class spot?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top cycling class spots around Pittsburgh, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you’re in the market for cycling classes.

1. California Cycle Path Indoor Cycling Studio

Topping the list is California Cycle Path Indoor Cycling Studio. Located at 3635 California Ave. in Brighton Heights, the gym, yoga and cycling class spot is the highest rated cycling class spot in Pittsburgh, boasting five stars out of 15 reviews on Yelp.

2. Urban Elements & Cycology

Next up is North Shore’s Urban Elements & Cycology, situated at 208 Federal St. With five stars out of 13 reviews on Yelp, the yoga and cycling class spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Steel Revolution

Shadyside’s Steel Revolution, located at 731 Copeland St., Floor 2, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the fitness and instruction and cycling class spot four stars out of 14 reviews.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we’re doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.