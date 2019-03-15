



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Friday morning brings an end to the rain and some of the gusty winds we experienced overnight.

Winds could still gust up to 25 mph through the day and leftover showers will give way to a mixture of clouds and sun.

WEATHER LINKS:

Temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 50s by late afternoon before another disturbance brings clouds, more showers and much colder air Friday night.

By Saturday morning, the temperature will be near the freezing point and the St. Patrick’s Day parade will be chilly with a chance of a snow flurry early on.

Sunshine returns later in the afternoon and sticks around Sunday.

