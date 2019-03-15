



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The man who was in a car with Antwon Rose before Rose was fatally shot has pleaded guilty to several charges in connection to a drive-by shooting.

Eighteen-year-old Zaijuan Hester pleaded guilty Friday to three counts of aggravated assault and four firearms charges. Prosecutors dropped the charge of attempted homicide.

Police say Hester was in the back seat of a car in North Braddock when he opened fire on a man standing along the road. The intended target was not injured.

Former East Pittsburgh Police Officer Michael Rosfeld later pulled the vehicle over.

Both Hester, who was 17 at the time, and Rose ran from the vehicle.

Sentencing for Hester is scheduled for June.

