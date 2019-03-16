



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We all know the commercials. They bombard us during the Lenten and Easter season. They feature animals dressed in bunny ears and clucking like a chicken.

It’s the iconic Cadbury bunny of course, and you’ve probably tried the world-famous chocolate treats from your Easter basket, too.

Well, Cadbury is now looking for their next Clucking Bunny, and that pet might just come from Western Pennsylvania.

Cadbury says they got 4,000 entries in their contest, and have now cut that down to just 20 semi-finalists.

Those 20 include Winston, from Hermitage, Mercer County, and Goblin, from Cranberry Township, Butler County.

Cadbury USA has brought in Instagram star Doug the Pug to help judge, and the winner will be announced on April 11.

The winning pet will be featured in a commercial of his or her very own, and will also get $5,000. Cadbury says they will also be donating $10,000 to the ASPCA.

Good luck, Winston and Goblin! Western Pennsylvania is rooting for you!

