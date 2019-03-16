BALD EAGLE CAMERA:Click To Watch Live
ALVERTON, Pa. (AP) – A man has been convicted of third-degree murder in the death of a man struck by a car as he was jogging with his dog in western Pennsylvania on Christmas Eve in 2016.

The Tribune-Review reports that Westmoreland County jurors deliberated for about three hours Friday before convicting 31-year-old Matthew Ramsay of murder, vehicular homicide and driving under the influence of a controlled substance. He was acquitted of vehicular homicide while intoxicated and a lesser DUI count.

Matthew Ramsay (Photo Credit: Westmoreland County Prison)

Prosecutors said Ramsay deliberately veered his car across traffic and struck 49-year-old Joseph Cummins, then fled the scene. Jurors heard a recorded police interrogation in which he denied he knew that he hit Cummins.

Defense attorney Jim Robinson argued there was no evidence Ramsay had consumed drugs beyond a daily methadone dose.

