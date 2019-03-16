Filed Under:Lawrence County, Local TV, New Castle Shooting


LAWRENCE COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) – There was a shooting right across from the Lawrence County Courthouse in New Castle early Saturday morning.

Photo Credit: KDKA

The victim, a man, was shot in the face just after 2 a.m. in the parking lot of the Double D Cafe on East Washington Street.

Photo Credit: KDKA

The victim was transported to the hospital. There is no word on his current condition.

