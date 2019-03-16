



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Bagpipes were ringing through the air in Pittsburgh on Saturday for the St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

Pittsburgh’s parade is one of the largest St. Patrick’s Day parades in the country. The Irish are one of the Pittsburgh region’s largest ethnic groups.

“You’ll see families that celebrate. You’ll see grandchildren [at the parade] for the first time holding the hand of their parents and then their grandparents are there. So you’ll see generations together in the same spots that they’re in every year,” Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald said.

Punxsutawney Phil made an appearance, along with local politicians and public figures.

“What St. Patrick was like in real life is kinda like what I think our Pittsburghers strive to be — warming, welcoming, people of faith and people of understanding,” Bishop David Zubik said.

There were more than 23,000 participants in the 2019 parade.