



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Mother Nature plans to give the Pittsburgh area hopefully one-last blast of winter weather for St. Patrick’s Day weekend.

Temperatures were right about where they belong early in the day on Saturday, but they aren’t expected to raise anywhere near the average high in the low 50s.

Area highs are expected to top out in the low 40s and some areas won’t escape the 30s.

Light snow showers are spiraling across the great lakes, which will have limited or no impact locally, with a coating to ½ inch in the Laurel Highlands possible Sunday night into Monday.

On Saturday night, it is expected to be cold, around 25 degrees, and that will continue into Sunday and the early portion of the week as highs are expected to top out in at about 40 degrees for the next 4 days.

There is some good news, as seasonable temperatures return mid-week.

