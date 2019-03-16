WATCH LIVE:Watch A Live Stream Of The St. Patrick's Day Parade In Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A 42-year-old man was arrested after allegedly hitting two cars while driving drunk down the street the wrong way in the South Side on Friday night.

Kristopher Alan Miller of West Virginia was arrested for two counts of hit-and-run, reckless driving, DUI, and multiple other traffic violations.

Miller also allegedly had four guns in his vehicle with no permits to carry, leading to other charges.

Pittsburgh Police responded to a report of a reckless driver near the intersection of East Carson and 17th streets around 1:15 a.m. Officers were able to stop Miller’s fleeing vehicle at East Carson and 14th streets.

No one was injured and police are investigating.

