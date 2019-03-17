BALD EAGLE CAMERA:Click To Watch Live
BRADDOCK (KDKA) – A body has been reportedly found in the river near the Rankin Bridge.

Allegheny County 911 dispatchers told KDKA News that emergency responders were called to the Monongahela River in Braddock shortly before 9 a.m.

Officials say that a body was reportedly found between 8th Street and the Rankin Bridge, near the Carrie Furnace.

Braddock Police are investigating the incident.

