



WASHINGTON, Pa. (AP) – Jurors in western Pennsylvania are hearing testimony on whether a man convicted in a slaying six years ago should be executed or spend life in prison without possibility of parole.

The (Washington) Observer-Reporter reports that 24-year-old Brandon Wolowski was convicted of first-degree murder last week in the January 2013 killing of 37-year-old Matthew Mathias during an attempt to steal a gun collection. A 45-year-old woman was wounded.

Washington County prosecutors cite the second shooting and the slaying’s commission during a felony as warranting the death penalty.

The defense argued unsuccessfully during trial that Wolowski, 18 at the time, should have been treated as a juvenile due to alleged fetal alcohol syndrome and a learning disability. A defense attorney also said his client’s upbringing included frequent abuse and “numerous” foster homes.

