



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Cardinal Daniel DiNardo, a Pittsburgh-area native, suffered a mild stroke Friday.

The Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston, where DiNardo currently serves as Archbishop, said Saturday that Cardinal DiNardo was taken to a Houston hospital on Friday night after experiencing symptoms of what was confirmed to be a mild stroke.

According to the Archdiocese, Cardinal DiNardo is expected to remain in the hospital for a few days to undergo further testing and observation. He is then expected to be transferred to another facility for rehabilitation.

“With so much to do, I am looking forward to getting back to work as soon as possible,” Cardinal DiNardo said in a statement.

Cardinal DiNardo grew up in Castle Shannon and previously served many roles in the Diocese of Pittsburgh.

He returned to Saints John and Paul in Sewickley in August 2018 to preside over a packed mass. Cardinal DiNardo was a founding pastor at the church.