Police posted to Facebook Sunday morning that officers attempted to stop a pickup truck for suspected impaired driving when the operator refused to stop.

Authorities say that during the chase a loaded “Uzi-style weapon” was tossed from the truck. Police later were able to recover the weapon on Harden Avenue.

The driver eventually jumped out of the vehicle in the 400-block of Catherine Street, according to authorities.

Investigators were able to determine that the person responsible for throwing the gun from the truck was the passenger, who was arrested.

The city of Duquesne Police Department says they are working to identify the driver.

According to officials, the gun was reported stolen from Wilkinsburg.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

