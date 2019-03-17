BALD EAGLE CAMERA:Click To Watch Live
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMCBS News Sunday Morning
    10:30 AMFace the Nation
    11:30 AMKD/PG Sunday Edition
    12:00 PMInside College Basketball
    1:00 PMCollege Basketball
    View All Programs
Filed Under:City Of Duquesne, City of Duquesne News, City of Duquesne Police, Local TV, Police Chase


Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

DUQUESNE (KDKA) – Police in the City of Duquesne were led on a chase Saturday night.

Police posted to Facebook Sunday morning that officers attempted to stop a pickup truck for suspected impaired driving when the operator refused to stop.

Authorities say that during the chase a loaded “Uzi-style weapon” was tossed from the truck. Police later were able to recover the weapon on Harden Avenue.

The driver eventually jumped out of the vehicle in the 400-block of Catherine Street, according to authorities.

Investigators were able to determine that the person responsible for throwing the gun from the truck was the passenger, who was arrested.

The city of Duquesne Police Department says they are working to identify the driver.

According to officials, the gun was reported stolen from Wilkinsburg.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s