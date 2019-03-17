



HOMESTEAD (KDKA) — Police are searching for a 17-year-old boy accused of shooting a man in the leg.

Homestead Police were sent to the intersection of Maple Street and East 17th Avenue on Thursday for a report of a shooting.

When they arrived at the scene, officers found a 60-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

Allegheny County Police detectives also responded to the scene.

During their investigation, police determined 17-year-old Demon Ronald Ross had gotten into an argument with the 60-year-old man and shot him.

Ross is being charged as an adult with criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a minor, recklessly endangering another person and terroristic threats.

Police say Ross is described as 5-feet-7-inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. Ross has ties to the Homestead area.

Anyone who sees Ross should call 911. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tipline at 1-833-255-8477.