



LARIMER (KDKA) — Police are investigating a reported shooting in Larimer.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. Sunday on Shetland Street near Lowell Street.

Emergency dispatchers say police and medics have been sent to the scene.

Heavy @PghPolice activity in Larimer following reported shooting near intersection of Shetland and Lowell Streets. Crime scene investigators are placing evidence markers at the scene and processing the black four door car seen here. Further details on @KDKA pic.twitter.com/Qo7d4JkOdQ — PamSuranoKDKA (@PamSuranoKDKA) March 17, 2019

A witness says she saw the alleged gunman shoot a man who was in a car. The gunman then allegedly fled from the scene on foot.

According to the witness, the victim suffered a gunshot wound to the neck.

Further details have not yet been released.

