LARIMER (KDKA) — Police are investigating a reported shooting in Larimer.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. Sunday on Shetland Street near Lowell Street.

Emergency dispatchers say police and medics have been sent to the scene.

A witness says she saw the alleged gunman shoot a man who was in a car. The gunman then allegedly fled from the scene on foot.

According to the witness, the victim suffered a gunshot wound to the neck.

Further details have not yet been released.

