SAYRE, Okla. (KDKA) — Authorities in Oklahoma say a woman used a “novel approach” to try to smuggle contraband into a prison.

It happened at the North Fork Correctional Center in Sayre, Okla., on March 10.

According to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, corrections officers saw 40-year-old Kerri Hickman using a t-shirt cannon to launch contraband over the medium-security prison’s fence.

“Novel approach — bad idea,” the DOC said in a tweet.

CBS affiliate KOTV – News On 6 reports the plastic package of contraband contained cell phones, ear buds, chargers, meth, digital scales, pot and tobacco.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol officers caught Hickman driving away from the prison. Authorities found a t-shirt gun and another plastic package in her vehicle.

Hickman was arrested and placed in the Beckham County Jail. The Department of Corrections says she is facing felony charges.

