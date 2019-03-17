



BIG BEAVER, Pa. (KDKA) – Two people were killed and several others, including children, were injured during a late Saturday night accident on the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

State police say two vehicles crashed head-on late Saturday night on the turnpike in Big Beaver Borough.

Officials say the accident on I-76 occurred in the westbound lanes at approximately 11:43 p.m. when a Subaru Outback, driving east in the westbound lane, struck a Nissan Pathfinder nearly head-on.

Both the driver of the Subaru, 76-year-old William E. Patton of Pittsburgh and the driver of the Nissan Pathfinder, 36-year-old Andrew B. Sworan of Chagrin Falls, Ohio were killed in the accident.

State police say that Patton and his passenger, 74-year-old Kathleen Peluso, were driving the wrong way for approximately 8 miles before colliding with Sworan’s vehicle.

Peluso was taken to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital by helicopter.

Traveling inside the Nissan with Sworan was 40-year-old Jane A. Sworan and two children, ages five and six-years-old. All three of the passengers were taken via ambulance to St. Elizabeth Mercy Hospital in Youngstown, Ohio.

The highway remained closed in the westbound direction for approximately four hours before reopening early Sunday morning.

