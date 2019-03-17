



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Save money on your next baseball game!

The Pittsburgh Pirates have announced that they will be waiving service fees on all tickets purchased from March 17-21.

Our No Fees promotion is back! 👀 Now through Thursday, the Bucs will pay all service fees on full-priced tickets purchased for any 2019 home game. 🎟: https://t.co/SliEGw7Fb6 pic.twitter.com/EDNDqVv3QC — Pirates (@Pirates) March 17, 2019

The promotion is valid for any home game at PNC Park this season, as long as tickets are purchased during the five-day period.

Baseball returns to Pittsburgh on April 1 at 1:05 p.m. when the Pirates take on the St. Louis Cardinals.

Fans can purchase tickets online or over the phone at 1-877-893-2827.