



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh is home to some of the country’s most aggressive drivers.

A report released by GasBuddy said that motorists in the Steel City were the 12th most aggressive in the nation.

Pittsburgh has five percent more aggressive drivers than the average U.S. city, according to the report.

When it comes to motorists in the hitting the brakes hard, GasBuddy says that Pittsburgh comes in as the sixth worst city in the country. The report says that Pittsburgh drivers have nine percent more hard-braking incidents than the average U.S. driver.

Speeding in Pittsburgh is not an issue, according to the report. Travelers in Pittsburgh have nearly 12 percent less speeding incidents than the average driver in the U.S.

The top five cities with the most aggressive drivers include:

Los Angeles, California Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Sacramento, California Atlanta, Georgia San Francisco, California

GasBuddy says that drivers are more prone to aggressive driving events on Friday, but Wednesday’s have the least amount of incidents related to aggressive driving.

To read the full report, visit GasBuddy.