TARENTUM, Pa. (KDKA) – A person was struck and killed by a train in Tarentum early Sunday morning.

A Norfolk Southern coal train fatally struck a pedestrian at approximately 6:15 a.m. near Center Street.

According to police, the train crew saw a person lying in the tracks. Operators of the 129 car train sounded the horn and tried to stop the train, but were unable to stop before striking the person.

A Norfolk Southern spokesperson told KDKA News that the two locomotive train was en route to Baltimore, Maryland.

The identity of the victim and what they were doing on the tracks has not yet been released. Officials from Norfolk Southern and the Allegheny County Police Department are investigating the incident

  1. Tom Pendergast says:
    March 17, 2019 at 1:14 PM

    Why does KDKA need to drag Norfolk Southern’s name through the dirt here, they have ZERO fault. Oh yeah, now I remember. Anti-Capitalism, Anti-Trump. PATHETIC, KDKA.

    Reply

