



HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA/AP) — Rep. Brian Ellis has reportedly resigned.

Reporter Jan Murphy tweeted Monday that Ellis had resigned from his state House seat effective immediately.

BREAKING: Rep. Brian Ellis has resigned from his state House seat, effective immediately — Jan Murphy (@JanMurphy) March 18, 2019

Ellis is a Republican from Butler County.

Pennsylvania state House Republicans stripped Ellis of his Consumer Affairs Commitee chairmanship in January after allegations that he had sex with an incapacitated woman against her will.

The woman’s lawyer, Christine Wechsler, says her client believes she was drugged while having a drink and was sexually assaulted at Ellis’s home near the Capitol in Harrisburg more than three years ago.

House Republicans said in January that prosecutors were looking into the allegations.

