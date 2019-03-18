BALD EAGLE CAMERA:Click To Watch Live
ROSTRAVER (KDKA) — One person was hurt when a car went over a hillside and landed in a creek in Westmoreland County on Monday.

It happened on Rostraver Road in Rostraver near Jones Stone & Marble.

Photos posted by the Rostraver Central Fire Department show a vehicle that apparently went past a guardrail, down a small hillside and landed on some debris in a creek.

Firefighters say the driver was stuck in the vehicle because of the terrain.

The driver was transported to a Pittsburgh trauma center in an unknown condition.

