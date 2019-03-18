



COLUMBUS, Ohio (KDKA) — Police in Columbus, Ohio, are searching for a missing 4-year-old girl who has ties to Pittsburgh.

According to police, 4-year-old Brianna Jefferson was last seen Sunday in the area of Hampton Road and East Broad Street in the east side of Columbus.

MISSING 4YO GIRL: Please call Columbus Police with information on Briana Jefferson’s whereabouts: 614-645-4545. pic.twitter.com/lvsUmaIaGL — Columbus Ohio Police (@ColumbusPolice) March 18, 2019

Jefferson has brown hair and brown eyes. She is 3 feet tall and weighs 80 pounds. She was last seen wearing a hoodie, red jacket, white pants and black shoes.

Police call Jefferson a “high-risk missing child.”

According to police, Jefferson has family ties in Pittsburgh and recently moved to Columbus.

Anyone who sees Jefferson or has information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Columbus Police Department at (614) 645-4545.