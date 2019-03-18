



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A former Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office employee will spend one day in prison for obstruction of justice.

The Department of Justice says 41-year-old Erika Romanowski, of Pittsburgh, will then spend six months in home detention followed by three years of supervised release. She has also been ordered to complete 100 hours of community service.

Romanowski was previously employed as a clerk with the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office.

The DOJ says Romanowski admitted that between February and April of 2018, she disclosed non-public, sensitive law enforcement information to two personal associates in an effort to protect them from investigation and prosecution by federal authorities.

The personal associates were targets of an ongoing federal grand jury investigation into the criminal activities of a drug trafficking organization in Pittsburgh’s West End neighborhood.

Romanowski also admitted that she lied to FBI special agents about having disclosed the information to her associates.

The two associates and 14 others were charged in a four-count indictment, alleging various serious drug offenses, in June 2018.