



GREEN COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) – State police in Waynesburg issued a missing and endangered person alert for 20-year-old Kyle Martin on Monday morning.

GREENE COUNTY: Missing/Endangered. PSP Waynesburg is searching for Kyle Martin, 20; 6’2″, 140 lbs., brown hair, blue eyes; wearing black jacket, brown pants and tennis shoes; Last seen Mar. 17 at 6:30 p.m. on Williamson Hill Road, Dilliner, Dunkard Township. Call 911 if seen. pic.twitter.com/MRrJzKbybY — PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) March 18, 2019

Martin, who is described as 6-foot-2-inches, 140 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes, was last seen on Williamson Hill Road in Dunkard Township on Sunday.

He was wearing a black jacket, brown pants and tennis shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

