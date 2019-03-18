BALD EAGLE CAMERA:Click To Watch Live
Filed Under:Green County, Kyle Martin, Local TV, Missing Person


GREEN COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) – State police in Waynesburg issued a missing and endangered person alert for 20-year-old Kyle Martin on Monday morning.

Martin, who is described as 6-foot-2-inches, 140 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes, was last seen on Williamson Hill Road in Dunkard Township on Sunday.

He was wearing a black jacket, brown pants and tennis shoes.

Photo provided.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

