CHURCHILL (KDKA) — A Churchill charter school employee is being accused of selling drugs in the school’s parking lot.

Churchill Police have arrested a Pace School employee in connection to the incident.

It is unclear who was buying the drugs.

The employee was a behavioral specialist.

The suspect was allegedly selling a number of drugs, including cocaine and heroin.

Further details have not yet been released.

