CHURCHILL (KDKA) — A Churchill charter school employee is being accused of selling drugs in the school’s parking lot.
Churchill Police have arrested a Pace School employee in connection to the incident.
It is unclear who was buying the drugs.
The employee was a behavioral specialist.
The suspect was allegedly selling a number of drugs, including cocaine and heroin.
Further details have not yet been released.
