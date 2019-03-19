



STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Former Texas Congressman Beto O’Rourke is making a presidential primary campaign stop in Pennsylvania on his way from Ohio to the early voting state of New Hampshire.

O’Rourke, a Democrat, will appear Tuesday morning at Penn State’s Hetzel Union Building for a meet-and-greet at the center of student activity at the school.

After narrowly losing to a Senate bid in November, O’Rourke is garnering larger crowds and more media attention than most others in the already crowded 2020 Democratic field.

O’Rourke is at least the third in the Democratic presidential primary mix to show up in Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania is one of the latest primary states and historically gets less early attention from candidates. But it also has the sixth-most delegates, which makes it a prize late in the nominating race.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)