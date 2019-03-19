TRIAL UPDATESMichael Rosfeld Criminal Homicide Trial Begins With Opening Statements
Filed Under:Beto O'Rourke, Centre County, Penn State, Pennsylvania, State College


Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Former Texas Congressman Beto O’Rourke is making a presidential primary campaign stop in Pennsylvania on his way from Ohio to the early voting state of New Hampshire.

O’Rourke, a Democrat, will appear Tuesday morning at Penn State’s Hetzel Union Building for a meet-and-greet at the center of student activity at the school.

FILE PHOTO (Photo Credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

After narrowly losing to a Senate bid in November, O’Rourke is garnering larger crowds and more media attention than most others in the already crowded 2020 Democratic field.

O’Rourke is at least the third in the Democratic presidential primary mix to show up in Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania is one of the latest primary states and historically gets less early attention from candidates. But it also has the sixth-most delegates, which makes it a prize late in the nominating race.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s