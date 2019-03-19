



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Local wrestling coach Eric Angle has been charged with simple assault after video obtained by FloWrestling allegedly shows him picking up a student by the throat before slamming him to the mat.

Parents were outraged when they saw Angle put his hands around the neck of a junior wrestler, lift him up and throw him on a mat. It happened after a match during the Pennsylvania Junior Wrestling tournament at the Petersen Events Center.

When the junior wrestler got up, Angle pushed him again. After the incident, two police officers who also witnessed the assault pulled Angle and the junior wrestler aside.

Angle told the officers he was coaching the wrestlers when he messed up and let his emotions get the best of him. He was escorted out of the building and told he would not be allowed back for the remainder of the tournament.

Angle is the brother of former Olympic gold medal winner and WWE wrestler Kurt Angle. They operate Angle Elite Wrestling Club on Perry Highway in West View.

