



CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Low-income West Virginia residents at risk of having their home heating service stopped for lack of payment can apply for an emergency assistance program.

The Department of Health and Human Resources says in a news release it will accept applications for the federally funded program from March 25 through March 29, or until funds have been exhausted.

Residents whose primary source of heat in their homes is either gas or electricity must provide a shut-off notice when applying. Eligibility for benefits is based on income, household size and whether a home heating emergency exists.

Residents can submit an application through their local DHHR office.

For more information, visit their link here.

