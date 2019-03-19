



GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – Police are looking for a man from New Jersey who allegedly set up a local security firm – without proper credentials.

One of the man’s employees reportedly got suspicious after he didn’t get paid.

Law enforcement will tell you 48-year-old Kenneth Wilson of Camden New Jersey is a smooth operator. But state police say he’s a convicted con and a con-man.

Wilson, who claimed to be a security expert, showed up on state police radar after he hired a Greensburg private detective to work detail in Pittsburgh.

State Trooper Stephen Limani told KDKA that Wilson was to pay the private detective more than $800. But that check never arrived.

Using information Wilson gave him, the private detective who got stiffed started doing some digging.

Limani says the detective that was shortchanged, “was analyzing the card Mr. Wilson had given and was able to detect some of the things on the card that appeared to be fraudulent.”

That included Wilson’s claim that he’s act 235 qualified. Act 235 is a certification saying you can carry a gun in the performance of your duties to protect property or the public in an official capacity like a police officer.

Wilson claims to be the CEO or president of several hi-profile security operations out of Philly and New York. But investigators say they are likely bogus as well, but Wilson is familiar with high security and the police. He’s spent time jail for theft by deception, credit card theft impersonating a public servant and is awaiting sentencing on a burglary conviction.

Wilson remains on the run Tuesday night.

