



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Department of Environmental Protection are seeking volunteers for this year’s Great American Cleanup of Pennsylvania, a campaign of statewide community cleanup activities that runs through May 31.

“For years, PennDOT has taken an active role in supporting the many volunteers who’ve taken a vested interest in cleaning up Pennsylvania,” said PennDOT Secretary Leslie S. Richards. “We are more than thankful for the thousands who share our desire to keep Pennsylvania beautiful.”

“Each year communities, volunteer organizations, friends, and co-workers come together for trash cleanup projects that make a tangible difference,” DEP Secretary Patrick McDonnell said. “Getting trash off roads and streambanks makes communities more inviting, as well as improving public health and reducing stormwater runoff pollution. I thank the many Pennsylvanians who volunteer and look forward to joining in a cleanup event again this year.”

“Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful is grateful to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania for its support of the thousands of volunteers that pitch in to make Pennsylvania a more clean and beautiful place to live, work and play,” said Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful President, Shannon Reiter.

For more information, click HERE.