



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Well, your weekend isn’t going to be as nice as what it appeared just 24 hours ago.

In fact, winter appears like it’s going to win out for another day. But hey, there’s at least one 60 degree day left on the seven-day forecast. We will take it, right?

So what changed?

The push of cold air is what changed. Model data appears to have underplayed the strength of a cold air trough that is now forecast to push into the area on Friday. This push of extra cold arctic air will linger into Saturday.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

So what does that mean for your forecast?

Temperatures for the back half of your seven-day forecast have been lowered by up to 15 degrees from where they were just yesterday.

The biggest change?

To Saturday with highs now expected to remain in the 40s instead of the 60 degree mark that was forecast on Monday. Sunday’s temperature has been lowered to 60 degrees. There is also now a light rain and brief and light snow chance on Friday as the cold air is set to arrive.

While this change in the forecast has been consistent over the past couple of model runs, it really all comes down to how much momentum cold air on the backside of a complex weather system has. Basically, the confidence in your weekend forecast will remain relatively low through Wednesday. Temperatures can’t go any lower than forecast, in KDKA Meteorologist Ron Smiley’s opinion, so any changes from here on out would mean a warm-up.

Let’s see if we can have another change in the forecast… this time for the better!

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.