Filed Under:Allegheny County, Brookline, Crash, Local TV, School Bus Crash


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police were called to the scene of an incident involving a school bus and garbage truck Tuesday morning in Brookline.

It happened around 7:30 a.m. on Glenbury Street at Aaron Avenue.

Emergency officialss say there were kids on the bus at the time of the crash; however, no injuries were reported.

A police officer at the scene now says the bus was trying to make a turn around the parked garbage truck when it blew out a tire as it ran over something.

The incident was initially reported as a crash, but officials now say the bus only sustained a flat tire.

The tire was changed and the bus was able to go on its way.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

