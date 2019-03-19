



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police were called to the scene of an incident involving a school bus and garbage truck Tuesday morning in Brookline.

It happened around 7:30 a.m. on Glenbury Street at Aaron Avenue.

Emergency officialss say there were kids on the bus at the time of the crash; however, no injuries were reported.

Accident on Glenbury St at Aaron Ave (school bus vs. garbage truck) no injuries reported in this accident. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/EwfnyHUGko — Celina Pompeani (@CelinaPompeani) March 19, 2019

A police officer at the scene now says the bus was trying to make a turn around the parked garbage truck when it blew out a tire as it ran over something.

The incident was initially reported as a crash, but officials now say the bus only sustained a flat tire.

The tire was changed and the bus was able to go on its way.

