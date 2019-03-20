TRIAL UPDATESMichael Rosfeld Criminal Homicide Trial Day 2
OAKLAND TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Authorities are investigating after a man was found fatally shot in a Butler County home.

Investigators say the man was found shot to death in a home on Davis Road in Oakland Township around 7:15 a.m.

(Photo Credit: NewsChopper 2/KDKA)

Officials say he was shot sometime Tuesday night.

The name of the victim is so far not being released, but a woman who said she knew him said he was a great guy.

“Too young to go. He was always smiling, always happy,” said Kadisha Wozniak. “It’s just a real shame that this keeps happening in Butler,”

State police are investigating the incident as a homicide right now, the Butler Eagle reports.

They are not releasing any other details.

(Photo Credit: NewsChopper 2/KDKA)

The intersection of Route 68 and Davis Road was shut down while investigators process the scene.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

