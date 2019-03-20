TRIAL UPDATESMichael Rosfeld Criminal Homicide Trial Day 2
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — This week, Rania Harris is in the Pittsburgh Today Live kitchen making toast three different ways.

Bruschetta with Ricotta, Tomatoes and Spiced Honey

Tomatoes:

  • Two 10-ounce containers cherry tomatoes
  • 4 cloves garlic, peeled and chopped very fine
  • 2 sprigs fresh basil, torn
  • ¼ cup Greek olive oil
  • Sea salt to taste

Spicy Honey:

  • ½ cup good quality honey
  • 2 teaspoons Calabrian chile paste

Bruschetta:

  • 1 cup whole milk ricotta, at room temperature
  • Sea salt to taste
  • 2 tablespoons Greek olive oil
  • 4 thick slices ciabatta
  • 6 fresh basil leaves, chopped

Directions:

Tomatoes:

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Spread the cherry tomatoes, garlic, basil, olive oil and salt on a small rimmed baking sheet and toss well to coat. Roast until the tomatoes have popped and are beginning to brown, 20 minutes. Cool slightly.

Spicy honey:

Combine the honey and Calabrian chiles in a small saucepan. Bring to a simmer over medium heat, then let simmer for just a minute or two. Remove from the heat to cool completely.

Bruschetta:

Brush the bread with oil, and toast in a 350 degree oven until lightly browned and crisp.

Whisk together the ricotta, salt and 2 tablespoons olive oil in a bowl. Drizzle the toasted bread with olive oil. Divide the ricotta among the bread slices. Top with the tomatoes and drizzle with spicy honey. Scatter the basil over the top.

Serves: 4 as an appetizer

Avocado Toast

Avocado Base:

  • 4 ripe Hass avocados
  • 6 scallions, sliced
  • Juice of 1 lime
  • Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

Smoked Salmon and Dill Toast:

  • 2 slices Ciabatta bread
  • Olive oil, for brushing
  • 2 ounces paper-thin slices smoked peppered salmon
  • Crème fraiche
  • Dill springs, for garnish

Indian Toast:

  • 2 slices Ciabatta bread
  • Olive oil, for brushing
  • Tomato Achaar (Indian Tomato-Chili Sauce)

Directions:

  1. For the base: Crush the avocados in a bowl with a fork. Fold in the scallions, lime juice, sea salt and coarsely ground black pepper to taste, leaving the mixture chunky.
  2. For the salmon and dill toast: Brush the bread with oil, and toast in a 350 degree oven until lightly browned and crisp. Spread the toast with some of the avocado base, and then top with some smoked salmon, a dollop of crème fraiche and some dill sprigs. Serve immediately.
  3. For the Indian toast: Brush the bread with oil, and toast in a 350 degree oven until lightly browned and crisp. Spread the toast with some of the avocado base. Top with some Tomato Achaar (Indian Tomato-Chili Sauce) and serve immediately.

Makes: 4 Toasts, serves 4

