Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — This week, Rania Harris is in the Pittsburgh Today Live kitchen making toast three different ways.
Bruschetta with Ricotta, Tomatoes and Spiced Honey
Tomatoes:
- Two 10-ounce containers cherry tomatoes
- 4 cloves garlic, peeled and chopped very fine
- 2 sprigs fresh basil, torn
- ¼ cup Greek olive oil
- Sea salt to taste
Spicy Honey:
- ½ cup good quality honey
- 2 teaspoons Calabrian chile paste
Bruschetta:
- 1 cup whole milk ricotta, at room temperature
- Sea salt to taste
- 2 tablespoons Greek olive oil
- 4 thick slices ciabatta
- 6 fresh basil leaves, chopped
Directions:
Tomatoes:
Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Spread the cherry tomatoes, garlic, basil, olive oil and salt on a small rimmed baking sheet and toss well to coat. Roast until the tomatoes have popped and are beginning to brown, 20 minutes. Cool slightly.
Spicy honey:
Combine the honey and Calabrian chiles in a small saucepan. Bring to a simmer over medium heat, then let simmer for just a minute or two. Remove from the heat to cool completely.
Bruschetta:
Brush the bread with oil, and toast in a 350 degree oven until lightly browned and crisp.
Whisk together the ricotta, salt and 2 tablespoons olive oil in a bowl. Drizzle the toasted bread with olive oil. Divide the ricotta among the bread slices. Top with the tomatoes and drizzle with spicy honey. Scatter the basil over the top.
Serves: 4 as an appetizer
Avocado Toast
Avocado Base:
- 4 ripe Hass avocados
- 6 scallions, sliced
- Juice of 1 lime
- Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
Smoked Salmon and Dill Toast:
- 2 slices Ciabatta bread
- Olive oil, for brushing
- 2 ounces paper-thin slices smoked peppered salmon
- Crème fraiche
- Dill springs, for garnish
Indian Toast:
- 2 slices Ciabatta bread
- Olive oil, for brushing
- Tomato Achaar (Indian Tomato-Chili Sauce)
Directions:
- For the base: Crush the avocados in a bowl with a fork. Fold in the scallions, lime juice, sea salt and coarsely ground black pepper to taste, leaving the mixture chunky.
- For the salmon and dill toast: Brush the bread with oil, and toast in a 350 degree oven until lightly browned and crisp. Spread the toast with some of the avocado base, and then top with some smoked salmon, a dollop of crème fraiche and some dill sprigs. Serve immediately.
- For the Indian toast: Brush the bread with oil, and toast in a 350 degree oven until lightly browned and crisp. Spread the toast with some of the avocado base. Top with some Tomato Achaar (Indian Tomato-Chili Sauce) and serve immediately.
Makes: 4 Toasts, serves 4