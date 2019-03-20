



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — This week, Rania Harris is in the Pittsburgh Today Live kitchen making toast three different ways.

Bruschetta with Ricotta, Tomatoes and Spiced Honey

Tomatoes:

Two 10-ounce containers cherry tomatoes

4 cloves garlic, peeled and chopped very fine

2 sprigs fresh basil, torn

¼ cup Greek olive oil

Sea salt to taste

Spicy Honey:

½ cup good quality honey

2 teaspoons Calabrian chile paste

Bruschetta:

1 cup whole milk ricotta, at room temperature

Sea salt to taste

2 tablespoons Greek olive oil

4 thick slices ciabatta

6 fresh basil leaves, chopped

Directions:

Tomatoes:

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Spread the cherry tomatoes, garlic, basil, olive oil and salt on a small rimmed baking sheet and toss well to coat. Roast until the tomatoes have popped and are beginning to brown, 20 minutes. Cool slightly.

Spicy honey:

Combine the honey and Calabrian chiles in a small saucepan. Bring to a simmer over medium heat, then let simmer for just a minute or two. Remove from the heat to cool completely.

Bruschetta:

Brush the bread with oil, and toast in a 350 degree oven until lightly browned and crisp.

Whisk together the ricotta, salt and 2 tablespoons olive oil in a bowl. Drizzle the toasted bread with olive oil. Divide the ricotta among the bread slices. Top with the tomatoes and drizzle with spicy honey. Scatter the basil over the top.

Serves: 4 as an appetizer

Avocado Toast

Avocado Base:

4 ripe Hass avocados

6 scallions, sliced

Juice of 1 lime

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

Smoked Salmon and Dill Toast:

2 slices Ciabatta bread

Olive oil, for brushing

2 ounces paper-thin slices smoked peppered salmon

Crème fraiche

Dill springs, for garnish

Indian Toast:

2 slices Ciabatta bread

Olive oil, for brushing

Tomato Achaar (Indian Tomato-Chili Sauce)

Directions:

For the base: Crush the avocados in a bowl with a fork. Fold in the scallions, lime juice, sea salt and coarsely ground black pepper to taste, leaving the mixture chunky. For the salmon and dill toast: Brush the bread with oil, and toast in a 350 degree oven until lightly browned and crisp. Spread the toast with some of the avocado base, and then top with some smoked salmon, a dollop of crème fraiche and some dill sprigs. Serve immediately. For the Indian toast: Brush the bread with oil, and toast in a 350 degree oven until lightly browned and crisp. Spread the toast with some of the avocado base. Top with some Tomato Achaar (Indian Tomato-Chili Sauce) and serve immediately.

Makes: 4 Toasts, serves 4