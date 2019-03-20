



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One of the more productive Steelers defensive players is looking for a new deal with the team.

ESPN reports cornerback Mike Hilton is going wait to sign the exclusive rights free agent tender Pittsburgh placed on him earlier in the offseason.

Contract situation to watch in Pittsburgh: After two productive years, slot corner Mike Hilton plans to wait to sign his ERFA tender while exploring a new deal, per source. One of team's best tacklers won't miss offseason work, though. Similar approach to Al Villanueva in '17 — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 20, 2019

Hilton plans to still participate in all offseason activity, which is what tackle Al Villanueva did in the 2017 offseason. Villanueva was rewarded with a generous contract a day before training camp began that season.

Steelers placed exclusive rights tenders on two players with starter's experience, CB Mike Hilton and RT Matt Feiler. The $645,000 tender presents challenges for established players. Al Villanueva didn't sign his ERFA in 17 before an extension came on report day of training camp. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 20, 2019

Behind Joe Haden, Mike Hilton is one of the more productive members of the Steelers secondary in recent seasons.

In 2018, Hilton recorded a sack and 44 tackles with 8 passes defended and an interception.