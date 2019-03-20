



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Authorities have released the name of the young woman killed in a violent, multi-vehicle crash on the Parkway West Tuesday afternoon.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office identifies her as 19-year-old Victoria Brandt of South Park.

Police say Brandt was a passenger in a car driven by 18-year-old Aaron Hutchinson of Carnegie.

According to investigators, Hutchinson ran off after the wreck. He is believed to have caused the crash; however, he has not yet been charged in connection with the incident.

Hutchinson was found in a nearby gas station parking lot, and then taken to a local hospital for treatment. His condition has not been released.

Brandt was also rushed to a hospital, but died there from her injuries.

Two other passengers in Hutchinson’s vehicle were also injured. They are expected to survive.

In all, three cars and a tractor trailer were damaged in the wreck that caused traffic to back up for miles during the Tuesday evening rush.

According to criminal dockets, Hutchinson has been arrested for DUI in the past. He was arrested twice for DUI in 2018, one in July in Collier Township and one in September in Mt. Lebanon.

