BUTLER (KDKA) — A Butler teenager is facing charges after bringing a gun to middle school Thursday.

Butler City Police say at 9:15 a.m., the Butler Middle School reported that a pistol was found in a 13-year-old student’s backpack during the school’s morning bag screening.

Police removed both the handgun and the student from the school.

The student told officers he had inadvertently brought the pistol to school and had no intention to use it. The student said he switched from the backpack he normally uses to his father’s backpack and didn’t know the handgun was in the backpack.

Police say the student is facing charges of firearms not to be carried without a license, possession of a firearm by a minor and possession of a weapon on school property.

