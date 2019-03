MUNHALL, Pa. (KDKA) – A dollar store in Munhall was robbed Thursday evening.

Allegheny County 911 dispatchers say that officers were dispatched to the Family Dollar located on 8th Avenue in Munhall.

Authorities say they received a call shortly before 9 p.m.

The suspect fled the scene, according to police.

No injuries have been reported. Police are investigating the incident.

