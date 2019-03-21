



FORWARD TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Two people were hospitalized after a vehicle crashed into a guardrail in Forward Township on Thursday afternoon.

According to emergency dispatchers, it happened just before 12:45 p.m. on Route 51 at Route 136.

Two people were in the car at the time of the crash.

Fire officials told KDKA News a male driver accidentally hit the gas instead of the brakes while on the off-ramp and crashed into a guardrail.

The vehicle got caught on the guardrail before going over the hillside.

The driver was able to get out of the vehicle on his own, but a female passenger was trapped inside the vehicle for a period of time.

Both were taken to Jefferson Hospital for treatment.

Their conditions are unknown.

