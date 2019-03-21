TRIAL UPDATESMichael Rosfeld Criminal Homicide Trial Day 3
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:30 PM2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    5:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 5
    6:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 6
    7:00 PM2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    9:30 PM2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Car Over Hillside, Forward Township, Local TV, Pittsburgh News


Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

FORWARD TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Two people were hospitalized after a vehicle crashed into a guardrail in Forward Township on Thursday afternoon.

According to emergency dispatchers, it happened just before 12:45 p.m. on Route 51 at Route 136.

Two people were in the car at the time of the crash.

Fire officials told KDKA News a male driver accidentally hit the gas instead of the brakes while on the off-ramp and crashed into a guardrail.

The vehicle got caught on the guardrail before going over the hillside.

(Photo Credit: NewsChopper 2/KDKA)

The driver was able to get out of the vehicle on his own, but a female passenger was trapped inside the vehicle for a period of time.

Both were taken to Jefferson Hospital for treatment.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Dave Colabine)

Their conditions are unknown.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s