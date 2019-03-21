TRIAL UPDATESMichael Rosfeld Criminal Homicide Trial Day 3
UNIONTOWN (KDKA) — Attorney General Josh Shapiro has filed a lawsuit against a Fayette County furniture retailer.

The lawsuit alleges Mundel’s Furniture in Uniontown failed to deliver merchandise and issue refunds in a timely fashion.

According to Shapiro’s office, one consumer made a deposit on a mattress that was never delivered and has been waiting more than two years for a refund.

Since 2017, 12 consumers have filed complaints with the Bureau of Consumer Protections stating they had not received either their furniture or a refund. Each payment to the defendants ranged from $100 to $3,389. The furniture not delivered to those 12 consumers was worth more than $11,000.

The Bureau of Consumer Protections is seeking restitution for consumers, civil penalties and injunctive relief to ensure compliance with Pennsylvania’s Consumer Protection Law.

