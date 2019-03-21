



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The road construction season is here and District 11 of PennDOT is planning $265 million worth of new projects covering 48 bridges, 23 landslides and 270 miles of state roadways.

Some of the highlights:

— Route 22 from Monroeville to the Westmoreland County line will get upgrades all around with off-peak daylight and weekend operations for signals and bridge work and repaving work at night.

— Saw Mill Run Boulevard and the West End Bypass will both be under construction this season from the Liberty Tubes to the West End Bridge. There will be lane restrictions.

— The Parkway North will see some nighttime paving work to finish the final section in the East Street Valley, while the HOV lanes close after the Pirates home opener for extensive finishing work this year.

— Route 48 has had its share of problems with landslides and bridges in need, so a stretch of 48 south of McKeesport will close and be detoured while three slides and three bridges are repaired.

— Route 51 is back into a single lane in each direction across the Elizabeth Bridge and the loop ramps on the north side of the bridge will each close for a month for reconstruction.

— Never to be left out, the Parkways East and West have work on the way. The Parkway East will see three or four total weekend closures between Edgewood and Downtown. More expansion dam replacements are needed in that stretch. On the Parkways West, there’s a host of work to do between Route 60 and Campbells Run. Look for lane restrictions when that work begins.

— As if the delays weren’t enough last year on the Boulevard of the Allies on the Bluff, the orange channelers are coming back for the sequel. Included in that work will be the narrowing of traffic from the Crosstown to the Boulevard heading towards Oakland.

— The work begins this spring on the “cap” over the Crosstown/579. That’s the park that will be built over the road to connect the old Civic Arena area to Downtown. To build that cover, the contractor needs some place to work so the ramp from Northbound 579 to the 7th Avenue ramp to Grant Street will close in a few weeks for two and a half years.

— A major paving project (mostly at night) is coming to Route 19 South Washington Road from McMurray Road to Washington County.

— Bridges all over the area big and small are going to be rebuilt, including the Shaler Street Bridge which will be built near where it spans Route 19 and then lifted into place. It’s a first for PennDOT in Pennsylvania and, if it goes well, will be a method used in future projects.

— Finally in Upper St. Clair, a roundabout is on the way for the intersection of McLaughlin, McMillan and Lesnett Roads.

To see a complete list of all projects planned by PennDOT District 11 in 2019, click here.