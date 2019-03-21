



SHARPSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – A baby was allegedly abused by its mother, who is now behind bars.

Angela Thornton, 32-years-old of Shaprsburg, is charged with endangering the welfare of children and aggravated assault.

Thornton’s one-year-old son was taken to Children’s Hospital at the beginning of last week.

Doctors found the opioid buprenorphine in his bloodstream, several broken ribs and bruising on his shoulders.

Police say Thornton told the doctor that she takes eight milligrams of prescribed suboxone strips by breaking them in half, so she can take the other half later.

Thornton said there is no way her son could have got into the medication. She went on to say that the family dog could have possibly taken empty wrappers out of the garbage.

The baby’s father was also at the hospital with Thornton.

Police say he got upset because the hospital was focusing on the baby’s bruising and broken bones and told doctors his son was only given aspirin.

Thornton said she is the only one who cares for the baby around the clock and would have known if her son had broken ribs.

However, doctors told police that the person who caused the rib injuries would have known about them right away.

Doctors then said there is no logical explanation for how the drug got into the child’s system.

Thornton is currently lodged at the Allegheny County Jail awaiting her preliminary hearing.