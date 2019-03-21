TRIAL UPDATESMichael Rosfeld Criminal Homicide Trial Day 3
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The 2019 college basketball season is months away, but there is already one date on the calendar that is set.

Robert Morris Men’s basketball will host the Pitt Panthers for the season opener at the new UPMC Events Center on the RMU campus.

The school announced the November 12th matchup Thursday afternoon.

“We want the @rmucrazies there, loud and proud! Student tickets will be FREE — all season long — We’ll have more details on student tickets in the future.”

Meanwhile, it sounds like the City Game is going to be put on hold for a season.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that Pitt and Duquesne will most likely not play at PPG Paints Arena in 2019.

“The City Game with Duquesne is unlikely to happen this season, though the thought is it will be just a one-year hiatus.”

