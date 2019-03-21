



EXPORT, Pa. (KDKA) — Paramedics were attending to three children after a crash involving a school bus in Westmoreland County this morning.

The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of Route 22 and Hunt Club Court in Export.

Emergency officials say a vehicle rear-ended the bus.

Three children on the bus were being checked for injuries.

But the impact only caused minor damage to the bus.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.