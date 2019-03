PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Sheetz will hold open interviews at all of its 589 locations Wednesday.

The company will be interviewing for full-time and part-time positions from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on March 27.

Sheetz says they plan to hire 2,500 employees companywide. They plan to hire more than 1,100 employees in Pennsylvania alone.

For more information on job opportunities, visit jobs.sheetz.com.