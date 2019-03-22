TRIAL UPDATESMichael Rosfeld Criminal Homicide Trial Day 3
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMPittsburgh Today Live
    10:00 AMPaid Program
    10:30 AMPaid Program
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PM2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Allegheny Township, Car Over Hillside, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Westmoreland County


Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Emergency crews have been called out in Westmoreland County where a car has crashed 25 feet over a hillside.

The crash happened around 8:50 a.m. at Leechburg Hill Road in Allegheny Township.

According to emergency officials, at least one person is trapped in the vehicle.

KDKA is working to learn what caused the crash and the condition of the person in the vehicle.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s