



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Emergency crews have been called out in Westmoreland County where a car has crashed 25 feet over a hillside.

The crash happened around 8:50 a.m. at Leechburg Hill Road in Allegheny Township.

According to emergency officials, at least one person is trapped in the vehicle.

KDKA is working to learn what caused the crash and the condition of the person in the vehicle.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.