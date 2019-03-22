



PITTSBURGH (CBS) — Hill’s Pet Nutrition is expanding on its nationwide recall of canned dog food with potentially toxic levels of vitamin D.

It took the action after saying it had received “a limited number of complaints of pet illnesses” related to additional products.

The expansion is the result of the same vitamin premix received from a U.S. supplier that caused its prior recall at the end of January, said Hill’s, a unit of Colgate-Palmolive. Hill’s initial recall involved 675,000 cases — or 13.5 million cans — and led to an unknown number of pet illnesses and deaths.

“We believe that hundreds, if not thousands, of pets have died or become seriously ill as a result of eating Hill’s foods with toxic levels of vitamin D,” emailed Nyran Rose Rasche, a Chicago-based attorney with Cafferty Clobes Meriwether & Sprengel, which filed a class action against Hill last month.

Caitlin Gibson, a features reporter at The Washington Post, in early February tweeted that her dog had died after consuming prescription food from Hill’s and had displayed symptoms of vitamin D poisoning.

DOG OWNERS: If you feed your pup Hill’s, PLEASE check this recall notice carefully. My beloved girl died after eating this affected prescription food & exhibiting all the symptoms of vit D poisoning. Please share & make sure your companions are safe: https://t.co/vrjOHgX9Zs pic.twitter.com/f1EGgCwIxa — Caitlin Gibson (@CaitJGibson) February 4, 2019

The products now being added to the recall included eight types of Science Diet and Prescription Diet canned food, as well as more units of the products recalled earlier.

Visit the Hill’s Pet Nutrition website here for a complete listing of the recalled products, including the previously recalled items and the newly recalled items.

“Our review determined that there were additional products affected by that vitamin premix, and it is for that reason that we are expanding the recall. Hill’s has received a limited number of complaints of pet illness related to some of these products,” the company said in its statement.

Consumers in the U.S. who purchased the recalled products should stop feeding it to their pets and throw it away, or return unopened cans for a refund. More information can be found on Hill’s website or by calling 1-800-445-5777.

